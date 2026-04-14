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Football is not a 'priority' for 'lazy' Rafael Leao as AC Milan star ripped to shreds by Paolo Di Canio
Rossoneri talisman faces backlash
Leao’s recent displays have drawn significant ire from the Milan faithful, culminating in loud boos during a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Udinese. While coach Massimiliano Allegri has attempted to repurpose the former Serie A Player of the Year as a centre-forward within a 4-3-3 system, the tactical shift has yielded poor results. Critics argue that his static movement and inability to provide defensive cover have left the side increasingly vulnerable during their recent slump.
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Di Canio critiques movement
Examining the forward's dip in form on Sky Sport, Di Canio insisted that the rigours of playing as a focal point require a work rate that the Portuguese star currently lacks. He argued that Leao's reluctance to make unselfish runs has hindered Milan's attacking fluidity during their recent winless run.
Former West Ham and Juventus star Di Canio said: “We are talking about a player who should make 50 movements to receive the ball, but doesn’t even make half unless he’s certain he’ll receive it. He didn’t even make a movement to open the space for his teammates, because he wasn’t sure he’d receive the pass. Any striker, in any league, must work so hard. It’s difficult even for natural centre-forwards; imagine for a player who seems lazy almost every time he doesn’t have the ball.”
Focus shifted from football
The debate surrounding Leao’s lifestyle has intensified as he has failed to develop significantly since being named the league's best player during Milan's 2021-22 title-winning campaign. Di Canio believes the 26-year-old has become too comfortable, with music and fashion ventures draining the mental fortitude required for elite competition.
Di Canio continued: “He relaxed; he’s been cuddled, and he hasn’t had the determination or desire to keep improving. The priority has almost become something else. Over the years, I don’t remember seeing so many fashion show videos or eight-hour recording sessions with record labels. You always say we should look at the players’ private lives, but if someone spends four or five hours doing other things, their physical and mental energy gets drained.
"It’s not like playing PlayStation for half an hour. If you’re spending six or seven hours with a record label and going to fashion shows, how are you supposed to regenerate the mental energy to play at this level?”
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Uncertain future at San Siro
Milan currently sit third in Serie A with 63 points from 32 matches, trailing second-placed Napoli by three points and local rivals Inter by 12. Despite being contracted until 2028, media reports from Gazzetta dello Sport suggest the club could listen to offers for Leao if his form does not improve. With crucial fixtures against Verona, Juventus, and Atalanta on the horizon, Leao faces a monumental task to rediscover his clinical edge and justify his status as the side's highest earner.