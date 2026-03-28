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Fisnik Asllani's agent confirms Barcelona contact as La Liga giants battle Chelsea & Tottenham for Bundesliga forward
Agent confirms Blaugrana interest
Speaking to Erem News, Asllani’s representative Ayman Dahmani was transparent about the current state of play regarding the Catalan giants. Dahmani stated: "The interest of Barcelona for the player is valid in this moment, and there has been contact by the Catalan club."
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Release clause remains the sticking point
While Barcelona’s interest is genuine, securing the forward will not be an easy task. Hoffenheim are protected by a long-term contract that runs until 2029, and the German side are reportedly unwilling to negotiate a lower fee for their prized asset. Any suitor will likely have to trigger the specific exit conditions already written into his deal.
Dahmani clarified the Bundesliga club's stance during his interview, reinforcing that a cheap exit is not on the cards. He added that Asllani will only leave Hoffenheim if his release clause is paid. According to various reports, that figure is estimated to be between €25 million and €29 million, a price tag that reflects his rapid development and potential ceiling.
A rising star for club and country
Asllani’s numbers this season tell the story of a player coming of age. The 22-year-old has established himself as a focal point for Hoffenheim, recording nine goals and six assists in 28 appearances across all competitions. His ability to both finish and provide for his teammates has made him a versatile option for a variety of tactical systems.
His international form has been equally impressive. Asllani was recently the hero for Kosovo in their dramatic 4-3 World Cup play-off victory against Slovakia, where he found the net during a crucial stage of the match. With four goals in his last seven outings for his country, his clinical nature is beginning to translate from the domestic stage to the international arena.
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Transfer battle with Premier League duo
Barcelona are not the only club monitoring the situation, with Chelsea and Tottenham also believed to be keeping a close eye on the striker’s progress. While Barca have identified Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez as a primary target, the financial demands of such a deal could force them to look at more cost-effective alternatives like Asllani.
The German-born forward represents a younger, more affordable profile who could flourish under the bright lights of the Camp Nou. However, with London's heavy hitters also searching for fresh blood in their forward lines, a bidding war could emerge this summer. For now, the Catalan side have made the first move by establishing contact with the player's camp.