There is a disastrous Fiorentina on and off the pitch, which is making its fans tremble with its fourth-last place in the standings, just above the relegation zone in Serie B. However, there is another Fiorentina team in third place in the table, two points behind leaders Roma. This is the Primavera team led by Daniele Galloppa, who has also sat on the bench of the first team between Pioli and Vanoli, and who is leading his young players towards the Scudetto. Among them is striker Riccardo Braschi, who has now also joined the first team.