He has goals in his blood and has already scored 17 times this season for the Primavera 1 side. Those performances earned him first-team call-ups under Pioli for the Conference League double-header against Polissya and the league opener versus Cagliari. Three appearances on the bench had Riccardo dreaming of fulfilling his dream. It came true on 12 March 2026, when Vanoli gave him his debut in the first leg of the Conference League round of 16 against Rakow, bringing him on for Piccoli in the 82nd minute with the score at 1-1: Fiorentina went on to win 2-1 thanks to a Gudmundsson penalty in the 93rd minute. Debuts are unforgettable, and the young Viola talent was moved to tears at the final whistle.