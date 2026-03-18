Fiorentina: Paratici wants Camarda – what’s being reported about the future of Milan’s rising star

Francesco Camarda and a future yet to be written. Following the confusion of the 2024/2025 season between the Primavera, Milan Futuro and the first team, the Rossoneri’s young gem moved to Lecce last summer on loan with an option to buy for €3 million and a buy-back clause in favour of the Rossoneri for €4 million. Put simply, a €1 million performance-related bonus for a season that saw the 2008-born player make 19 appearances across Serie A and the Coppa Italia, 8 as a starter and 11 as a substitute, with 1 goal and 1 assist in Serie A.





On 29 January, Francesco Camarda underwent surgery yesterday at the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano (Milan): an arthroscopic procedure on his right shoulder to reconstruct the glenoid labrum. The operation was necessary to resolve the shoulder issue but will keep the Under-21 international striker sidelined until at least mid-April.