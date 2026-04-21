Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has rejected approaches to serve as a pundit during the upcoming World Cup.

According to British journalist Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, “several” English TV channels approached the FC Bayern coach for the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, only to be turned down by the Belgian.

According to the report, Kompany simply wants to recover after a gruelling, title-winning campaign with the German record champions and arrive fresh for the new season; taking on a pundit role during his hard-earned break would be counterproductive.

English broadcasters were keen to capitalise on his insider knowledge of Three Lions striker Harry Kane, and he has previously worked as a pundit for the BBC and Sky. Kompany confirmed the reports at Tuesday’s press conference ahead of the DFB-Pokal semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen. “Why should I work as a TV pundit while I’m on holiday? Then I won’t have a family left in Munich next year,” he joked when asked about the approach and his refusal.