Bayern Munich’s former sporting director, Christian Nerlinger, has hit back at Matthias Sammer’s scathing criticism of player agents.
Speaking to Sky, Sammer had harsh words for agents, arguing they should be “abolished” because they earn “too much money” and are “unnecessary”.
Nerlinger, who served as the club’s sport director from 2009 to 2012 before launching his own agency, CN Sports, told kicker: “Seeking to abolish an entire profession is extreme. I respect Matthias personally and professionally, but his remarks here echo Trump-style rhetoric, and I don’t think that’s a good look.”
Nevertheless, the 53-year-old—who served as sporting director at the German record champions between 2009 and 2012 before founding his own consultancy, CN Sports—acknowledges that some fundamental criticism of agents is valid.
When Bayern Munich’s bosses Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge “talk about undesirable developments in the agents’ business, they are certainly right in some respects,” Nerlinger continued. “Bayern Munich pay immense salaries, even by international standards, so we’re always talking about huge agents’ fees as well. One thing leads to the other.”