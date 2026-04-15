The club confirmed that Gwinn has dislocated her shoulder and will first receive conservative treatment, with further checks to monitor progress. As a result, she is unavailable for the DFB-Team’s return leg against Austria on Saturday and is currently rated as “undecided” for Munich’s busy run of fixtures.

She will miss the DFB team’s return leg against Austria on Saturday, but her absence will be felt more keenly by Bayern, especially in the Champions League semi-final against FC Barcelona on 25 April and 3 May.