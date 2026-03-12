Fashion FC have done it again! Arsenal & adidas link up with PLACES+FACES for new collection celebrating London culture

Keeping it close to home, Arsenal have teamed up with the London-based lifestyle brand for a new drop that is certain to catch the eye, joining the dots between football, fashion, community and individuality "through the lens" of the capital city. PLACES+FACES were the perfect people to help with that - a label that always has London's culture richness at the heart of its output.

The campaign features Gunners stars Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and Riccardo Calafiori, alongside significant cultural figures like singer Joy Crookes and everyday people in some familiar settings, tapping into the capital's unique energy and once again leaning into the passionate fanbase's deep love of the club.