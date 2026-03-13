Fabio Esposito gets emotional when he talks about Diego Armando Maradona. Like all Neapolitans, but perhaps a little more so: “He was a friend of my dad and my uncle,” he tells us in our interview, “we lived in the same neighbourhood and I remember when he used to come to our house. I’ve never seen that joy in my father’s eyes in anyone else since.” Write Maradona, read history: “Diego was the revolution that bridged the gap between North and South, a divide that thankfully no longer exists today.” A presenter and familiar face on the Food Network, Esposito hosts several programmes, including ‘Pazzi di pizza’ with the winner of Sanremo 2026, Sal Da Vinci, and ‘Pazzi di Roma’ with Barbara Foria; he also has a television podcast and a radio show on Radio Marte. Amidst all this work, however, there’s always time for a bit of football: “My first time at the stadium was for a Napoli v Milan match in the 1993–94 season: we were struggling, and in the dying minutes Di Canio scored after a double feint past Baresi and Maldini. I was in the stands with my dad. The last time was this year against Fiorentina, but in the grandstand.”
Translated by
Fabio Esposito, from TV to football: "Maradona at home with Dad, holidays with Cannavaro and Sal Da Vinci at the stadium"
Could you tell us a family anecdote involving Maradona?
"He came to my cousin's christening bearing 40 gold-coloured plastic watches. We children thought they were real gold watches; when we saw them, we were absolutely amazed."
What was it like having Diego Armando Maradona round the house?
"He was brilliant. I was about seven or eight years old, and he never came on his own: he always brought Careca, Giordano, Alemao… And I got each of them to sign every page of my diary."
Have you stayed in touch with him since he retired?
"For a while, yes; I haven't seen him for the last 10 to 15 years because he'd cut himself off from everyone."
Who are your friends in the world of football?
"Borriello, with whom we’ve spent many evenings out in Milan; we go on holiday together with the Cannavaro brothers and other former footballers of my own age. I grew up playing with Cristian Maggio and the two Cannavaro brothers; today, our children are in the same class at school. And as well as them, there are also the children of Mertens, Cavani, Behrami…"
Any interesting facts about them?
"Once we all got together for a match organised by the school: I looked around and there were all these former Napoli players, and I thought, 'What on earth am I doing here?!'".
What sort of fan are you?
"I really get into the match; let’s just say that, having played football myself, I try to analyse the game a bit from a tactical point of view. But when the adrenaline kicks in, I’m one of those who ‘lives’ through the full 90 minutes."
At what level did you play?
"In the amateur leagues, I was an attacking left winger who played on the opposite foot. And I used to curl the ball in…"
Naples has always been a city that has been very close to the team.
"The fact that there’s only one team, with no major rivalries, helps. What’s more, De Laurentiis has done a great job of attracting women and families to the stadium, thereby broadening the fan base. There are two types of supporters: those who see football as entertainment, and those for whom it’s a religion."
What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done for Napoli?
"The Napoli v Parma match 23 years ago. I was in Milano Marittima with friends; it was around 9 or 9.30 in the morning: we looked at each other and said, 'Why don’t we go to the stadium?!' We drove at 200 km/h; I still remember it took us four and a quarter hours. And we got there in time."
A superstition that’s not up for debate?
"Whether you're watching the match at home or at the stadium, you must wear something Napoli-related. Always and without exception. If we're at home and there's someone supporting another team, they can stay but they have to move to another room."
Apart from Maradona, which player are you most fond of?
"I’ll name two who have left their mark on Napoli’s recent history: Cavani and Mertens. It was thrilling to watch the former up close, whilst the Belgian has always been willing to start on the bench under every manager, without ever complaining."
You did a programme with Sal Da Vinci, who is also a Napoli fan.
"We almost always go to the stadium together, we discuss the matches, and I can tell you he’s a huge fan of Antonio Conte. Whenever rumours start circulating about him possibly leaving, he gets worried. And when Sal has a theatre performance on the same day as a Napoli match, he has the live score displayed on the screen."
Who would you like to co-host a sports programme with?
"I like the way Diletta Leotta holds her own: it’s not easy, because many people focus on her looks, but she always comes across brilliantly as a sports presenter. Also, in this regard, I’d put my money on Veronica Gentile (from *Le Iene*, ed.)."