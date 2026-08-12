'Won more than both put together!' - Brennan Johnson rips into Jamie O’Hara and Gabby Agbonlahor after savage 'crap' insult

Reacting to the unexpected swap deal live on air, former Tottenham midfielder O'Hara and ex-Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor did not hold back in their assessment of the two wingers.

"I like Dwight McNeil," O'Hara said on talkSPORT. "Brennan Johnson has been a myth for a few seasons. He didn’t do it at Spurs. He hides in games."

Agbonlahor then weighed in on their respective statistics. "You look at their output last season," he noted, highlighting their severe lack of goals and assists. "It’s a bit like ‘you give us him and we’ll give you him!'"

The pair laughed as O’Hara brutally concluded: "'We’ll give you crap, we’ll give you crap back!'"



