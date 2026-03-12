The midfielder moved on loan from the record champions to Cologne on the last day of the winter transfer window. However, the Peruvian international has hardly had any playing time so far: he has only made 13 minutes of appearances for coach Lukas Kwasniok's team.

Nevertheless, the loan seems to be going well for both sides. According to the Abendzeitungnewspaper, Chavez feels at home in Cologne despite his limited playing time – and the Bundesliga club's officials are also satisfied with his development. The central midfielder has recently made progress, particularly in terms of his physical condition, and could see more playing time in the coming weeks as Effzeh fight to avoid relegation.

When he signed, the club had high expectations for the young attacking player. Sporting director Thomas Kessler said at the time: "Felipe has great footballing qualities. His attacking skills give us additional versatility in midfield." Chavez can play both in central midfield and on the attacking wings.