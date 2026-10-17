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Erling Haaland sparks major injury fears for Manchester City following tight Premier League win against Ipswich
Haaland limps off in narrow victory
Man City have been left sweating over Haaland after the forward picked up a late foot injury, according to reports from The Independent. The Norwegian international was instrumental in securing a 3-2 Premier League victory against Ipswich, netting a vital brace, taking his season tally to 12 goals across all competitions.
However, just moments before the final whistle, Haaland appeared to take a heavy knock after kicking the underside of Jack Clarke's boot. He was subsequently seen waving his arms in discomfort before limping heavily down the tunnel.
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Maresca considers resting his star striker
Manager Enzo Maresca now faces a difficult decision regarding the immediate involvement of Haaland in upcoming fixtures. The striker has already racked up 14 starts for club and country this season, having also played four times for Norway during the international break.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference before facing Ipswich, Maresca had already acknowledged the heavy workload placed upon his primary goalscorer. He admitted: "At some point we probably need to give him rest, some days off," suggesting that a break was already being considered even before this weekend's unfortunate setback.
Unstoppable momentum despite off-field issues
The troubling injury to Haaland slightly overshadowed what was otherwise another crucial result for Manchester City. The hard-fought win over Ipswich marked their seventh consecutive Premier League victory to start the campaign.
As a result, the club have successfully maintained their 100 per cent record under Maresca and moved six points clear of title rivals Arsenal at the summit. The result also marked their second successive league triumph since they were found guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial regulations last month, proving their unwavering focus on the pitch.
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What next for Man City?
Man City host AEK Athens in the Champions League on Thursday before travelling to face Aston Villa next weekend. Maresca will be desperately hoping that Haaland is fit enough to feature, especially with a demanding Carabao Cup and Premier League double-header against Brighton looming before the end of October.
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