Enzo Fernandez wants out! Chelsea midfielder wants summer transfer and makes Real Madrid contact as Blues' massive asking price revealed

The Blues vice-captain is no closer to agreeing a contract extension with the London club and will explore his options for the future. The 25-year-old seemingly waved goodbye to fans after his team ended the season with a defeat to Sunderland on Sunday.

Fernandez originally joined the club from Benfica in January 2023 for a staggering €121 million fee. The club desperately want his future resolved quickly to provide stability for new head coach Xabi Alonso. His arrival follows a chaotic campaign that saw Enzo Maresca leave in January, sparking a bizarre managerial carousel involving Callum MacFarlane, Liam Rosenior, and MacFarlane again.