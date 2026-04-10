Getty Images Sport
Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea suspension stands as Liam Rosenior rules out return against Man City despite 'peace' talks and midfielder's apology
Internal sanction upheld
Chelsea boss has confirmed that Fernandez will serve the remainder of his two-match suspension this weekend. The World Cup winner was disciplined after an interview surfaced in which he expressed a desire to live in the Spanish capital, a move widely interpreted as flirting with a move to Real Madrid.
The midfielder has already missed the Blues' 7-0 thrashing of Port Vale while serving the first game of his ban. Despite the high stakes of the upcoming fixture at Stamford Bridge, Rosenior is sticking to his guns regarding club discipline and the values he expects his squad to uphold during a crucial period of the season.
- Getty Images Sport
Rosenior reveals 'serious' apology from midfielder
Speaking to the media ahead of the clash with City, Rosenior revealed that he has held multiple discussions with the former Benfica man to address the situation. “I’ve had a really good conversation, I’ve had three or four with Enzo. He’s apologised to me, to the club, and we’ll deal with that after a massive game on Sunday,” the Chelsea manager explained.
The coach was keen to stress that while the mistake was significant, he does not believe it defines Fernandez as a person. “It’s a serious meeting about something very serious to Enzo. I said every single step along this way I’m not questioning Enzo’s character, I’m not questioning who he is as a person. I believe people make mistakes and you can’t overstep the punishment for the mistake,” he added.
Standing firm on culture over individual talent
The decision to omit one of the club's most expensive assets for a game against the title contenders has raised eyebrows, but Rosenior insists that building a cohesive team culture is more important than catering to individuals. He is currently focused on guiding the club back into the Champions League spots in the final seven games of the campaign.
“Football is a team sport. It’s not about individuals. It’s not about shooting yourself in the foot,” Rosenior stated when questioned about the impact of the suspension. “There are certain values and cultures that I believe in, that this club believe in that makes the team stronger if you get that right. We’ve made a sanction. We made a decision, I made a decision and what I want from Enzo is for him to go on from here and have an outstanding career.”
- AFP
Injury woes deepen for the Blues
Fernandez joins a lengthy list of absentees, including Filip Jorgensen, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, and Jamie Gittens - as a depleted west London side prepares for the challenge of Pep Guardiola's team. Confirming the midfielder’s continued suspension, Rosenior insisted on the need for total focus during this crucial run-in, stating: "No he won’t play on Sunday. But hopefully after that he’ll be a massive part of the group moving forward." While noting there are still 'hurdles' to overcome, the manager warned that his side cannot afford mistakes against such elite opposition.