England star ruled OUT of 2026 World Cup on eve of Croatia opener in huge injury blow for Thomas Tuchel

England have immediately drafted in Chelsea's Trevor Chalobah as a replacement for Livramento, who had been highly valued for his rare capability to cover both flanks. He will now fly back to Tyneside to begin his rehabilitation.

An official statement released by theFA reads: "Trevoh Chalobah has been called into England’s 26-player squad at FIFA World Cup 2026 after injury sadly forced the withdrawal of Tino Livramento. Arrangements are now being made for the Chelsea defender to make the journey to the team’s basecamp in Kansas City, while the rest of the squad will head to Dallas, Texas for the Three Lions’ opening group fixture against Croatia on Wednesday. FIFA regulations allow participating teams to replace an outfield player up to 24 hours before their opening fixture. Newcastle United defender Livramento picked up a calf injury in training on Sunday afternoon. A subsequent scan and medical assessment on Monday unfortunately confirmed he could play no further part in England’s tournament."