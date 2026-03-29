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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Elkann is selling everything, but is revitalising Juventus: the significance of his faith in Spalletti and the transfer market

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The letter to Exor shareholders sets out the guidelines for Juventus in the near future

In his letter to Exor shareholders, John Elkann also had words to say about Juventus, one of the very few entities within the Agnelli/Elkann empire still physically based in Italy following the sale of so many assets. The world is changing, and so are the interests and horizons of the Turin-based dynasty, which has always been linked to Fiat and the automotive industry but is now looking towards a future that is increasingly less industrial and increasingly more financial.


In this context, Juventus remains, for now, a firm anchor to the past and a vision for the future, even for John Elkann, who in recent months had firmly denied the possibility of a sale, in the face of persistent rumours about a change of ownership – rumours sparked by the offer made (and rejected) by minority shareholder Tether.


Now Elkann is stepping up, and in the aforementioned letter, as well as taking stock of the latest, troubled phase in Juventus’ history, he is sowing the seeds for the near future. These are guidelines that are easy to discern and which, in essence, we can summarise in four points: 1) no withdrawalof support from the majority shareholder; 2) Exor has invested, is investing and will always be ready to support Juventus; 3) alongside Exor’s commitment, the club must nevertheless continue on a virtuous path of sustainability; 4) full confidence in Luciano Spalletti, the only current Juventus figure named in the letter, alongside the ‘generational’ talent Kenan Yildiz.


And it is precisely this last point that is the most interesting in terms of current affairs, and in terms of what Juventus’s next transfer moves might be. Because, beyond strategies and plans, the words of esteem and trust directed at Spalletti get straight to the heart of at least two issues. The first concerns the manager’s contract renewal, which is currently being worked on: in this regard, Elkann’s words ‘override’ the board. Their meaning is: Spalletti is staying; you sort out how to reach an agreement.


The second aspect, closely linked to the first, concerns the transfer market, because renewing Spalletti’s contract means embracing his guidelines, objectives and expectations. Ergo: avoiding the sale of players from the current squad whom Spalletti considers indispensable, and adding quality and experience to a squad that has clear shortcomings in both areas.


Juventus’ transfer market activity will be guided by these parameters, but the standard to which this work is carried out still depends on one decisive factor: qualification for the next Champions League. It is up to Spalletti and the team to secure it; once that is done, Exor’s backing for a significant transfer campaign will be there.


  • THE LETTER

    "We remain fully committed," emphasises Elkann, "to supporting Juventus’ sporting and financial success, and we believe a bright future lies ahead of us. As the legendary Omar Sivori once said: 'Here, you always have to fight, and when it seems all is lost, you must keep believing – Juve never gives up'."


    ""At the start of 2026, Juventus extended the contract of rising star Kenan Yildiz until 2030, reaffirming our commitment to developing and retaining the club’s most promising talents. This approach reflects our unwavering confidence in Juventus. Exor remains a proud owner of the club, continuing a relationship that has lasted for over a century thanks to my family."


    "Juventus has gone through a difficult period in recent years, marked by internal and external pressures that have inevitably affected performance. We have taken responsibility where necessary, firmly supported the club and worked closely with its management to restore stability and put Juventus back on a constructive path following the resolution of legal and regulatory issues. In this context, 2025 has been a year dedicated to laying the foundations for sustainable performance, both on and off the pitch. We have supported the club with our proportional contribution to a capital increase of almost €100 million and have backed significant changes in its management."


    "On the sporting front, the women’s team enjoyed an exceptional season, securing the domestic double by winning Serie A and the Coppa Italia. In January 2026, Juventus Women also won the Italian Super Cup. The men’s team also began to show progress following the appointment of Luciano Spalletti as manager in October. Spalletti brought new energy to the dressing room, restoring the hunger and determination to win.”


    "Off the pitch, too, financial results have improved significantly: in 2025, Juventus’s revenues increased by 34% compared to the previous year, reaching €530 million, driven mainly by the men’s first team’s return to the UEFA Champions League. Consequently, the club’s loss decreased by 71% compared to the previous year, standing at €58 million, with the club continuing on its path towards financial sustainability. During the year, the club also renewed its partnership with Adidas until the 2036/37 season for a total value of €408 million and extended its front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with Jeep until June 2028 for €69 million.



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