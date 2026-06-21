Egypt boss reacts to Mohamed Salah rift talk after substituting Liverpool legend in opening game of 2026 World Cup campaign

Addressing the media, Hassan explained his stance and praised his captain's character. He said: "Salah is an important player for our squad, and the 26 players who are here with me are ⁠very important. Every player who has worked with me knows I ​deal ⁠with them in a professional manner. ‌I do not have favourites. Salah is a great player who helps his teammates. He has a lot of discipline and is a role model. If he starts or ‌if he gets substituted, it's fine. It is ‌his role as a player. Everyone knows that I am working for the benefit of the team and the national side."