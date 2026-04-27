Eddie Howe tells Nick Woltemade what he has to do to earn 'loads more minutes' as German media grill Newcastle boss on striker's lack of football

Even in a disappointing defeat, Woltemade showed flashes of the quality that prompted Newcastle to spend big on his services. Coming on late in the game, he provided a moment of genuine quality that nearly resulted in an equaliser. Howe was quick to highlight this contribution when defending his recent team selections.

"I thought Nick (Woltemade) did really well today. Yoane (Wissa) and Nick both performed well when they came on. I thought both of our subs delivered a performance. Nick's creativity for Yoane's chance, that's what he can do. He's a very special talent in that respect," Howe told reporters.