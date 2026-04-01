Sophia Wilson makes long-anticipated return to USWNT as Emma Hayes names 26-person squad for Japan tests

“As our team continues to evolve, it will be great to welcome back Sophia and Tierna, who are not only great players but also contribute positively to our team environment,” said Hayes.

This roster once again gets Hayes closer to the squad she wants to call on for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. While SheBelieves was a great tournament to assess and build on how a high-level tournament operates, timing-wise, we're getting closer to qualifying time and Hayes is calling on the best 26 to make an impact.

“Japan is undoubtedly one of the top teams in the world, and they are performing at a very high level coming off their Asian Cup title, which was impressive to watch. Playing the same country three times in a row, and especially a team that is as dedicated to their style as Japan, will be a massive test for our team and I’m looking forward to seeing how our team handles the numerous challenges these games will present.”