Donadoni on Massolin: "You don't need scientists to assess his qualities." How much Inter paid, his role and characteristics

Inter have invested €3.5 million in Yanis Massolin, completing a permanent transfer with the player signing a four-and-a-half-year contract expiring on 30 June 2030. He is a versatile midfielder who started out as a second striker but found his ideal position a few metres further back: a natural inside forward, he can also play in other positions in midfield, either as a playmaker or advancing into the attacking third. A physically strong midfielder, he is good at heading the ball thanks to his 190 cm height and, due to his characteristics and nationality, he has often been compared to Adrien Rabiot. His arrival in Italy has helped him improve tactically but also physically, with Massolin increasing his muscle mass and becoming more structured and ready for tackles.