During the January transfer window, Inter mainly focused on outgoing transfers, selling Asllani, Palacios and the Carboni brothers (Franco and Valentin). There were no signings for the first team – the only arrival mid-season was Croatian Leon Jakirovic, who joined the Under-23 team – but Marotta and Ausilio secured a promising signing, securing Modena's French midfielder Yanis Massolin, born in 2002, who will finish the season in Serie B and arrive in Milan in the summer.
Donadoni on Massolin: "You don't need scientists to assess his qualities." How much Inter paid, his role and characteristics
"IF INTER BOUGHT IT..."
Spezia coach Roberto Donadoni – Modena's next opponent on matchday 30 of the league, scheduled for Friday 13 March at 8.30 p.m. – also spoke about Massolin's qualities during the pre-match press conference: "If Inter thought to buy him,it doesn't take a rocket scientist to evaluate his qualities. He's a player who deserves special attention, even if I'm not one of those coaches who tells their players to stay on top of an opponent. It's essential not to let him turn when he has his back to the goal."
HOW MUCH INTER PAID, ROLE AND CHARACTERISTICS
Inter have invested €3.5 million in Yanis Massolin, completing a permanent transfer with the player signing a four-and-a-half-year contract expiring on 30 June 2030. He is a versatile midfielder who started out as a second striker but found his ideal position a few metres further back: a natural inside forward, he can also play in other positions in midfield, either as a playmaker or advancing into the attacking third. A physically strong midfielder, he is good at heading the ball thanks to his 190 cm height and, due to his characteristics and nationality, he has often been compared to Adrien Rabiot. His arrival in Italy has helped him improve tactically but also physically, with Massolin increasing his muscle mass and becoming more structured and ready for tackles.