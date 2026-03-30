'He could break his leg!' - Didier Deschamps rages over 'American football' tackle on Michael Olise during France's win over Colombia

The main flashpoint occurred in the dying embers of stoppage time when Olise was wiped out by a lunging challenge. Deschamps was adamant that only the winger's quick reflexes prevented a long-term layoff. He added: "About the tackle on Michael, if he doesn't jump, he can break his leg! We're in a friendly match... aggressiveness is okay, we know what it is, but it goes a little beyond that.

"It (the match) was very aggressive. You know it as well as I do, South American teams are like that. Knowing that there's no VAR helps that a bit, especially on that last action, the last tackle on Michael Olise... luckily he jumped, otherwise he'd only have one leg left!"