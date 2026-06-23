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Didier Deschamps to miss France’s decisive clash with Norway at 2026 World Cup following death of his mother
FFF confirm Deschamps departure from World Cup camp
The French Football Federation announced today that Deschamps has left the France squad base in the United States to return home following the death of his mother. The FFF released an official statement to confirm the news.
The statement read: "The national team manager had the pain, this Tuesday morning, of learning of the passing of his mother. He will return to France to attend her funeral. In this extremely painful moment, we wish the manager and his family a lot of courage and assure them of the support of everyone within the Federation." Assistant Guy Stephan will temporarily lead the national team.
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Stephan steps up for Group I decider against Norway
France have had to make swift coaching adjustments ahead of their crucial final Group I fixture against Norway. The responsibility of leading the team has been handed to Stephan. The official announcement clarified this arrangement, stating: "In agreement with Philippe Diallo, the president of the French Football Federation, present at the France team's base camp for the World Cup in the United States, Didier Deschamps has entrusted the responsibility to his assistant, Guy Stephan, to lead the group until his return." France and Norway both have six points, meaning the winner of Friday's match will top the group, though France have already secured their place in the Round of 32.
Deschamps confirms end of successful era after tournament
Before leaving the camp, it was already confirmed that Deschamps will step down as France manager at the end of the 2026 World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Deschamps, 58, explained that his tenure, which began in 2012, will conclude this summer. He noted that his mind is made up and it is time to stop after giving everything to keep France at the highest level.
Over his remarkable spell, Deschamps has managed 181 matches, recording 118 wins, 32 draws, and 31 losses. During this era, France have won the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League.
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What happens next for the France national team?
Stephan will now oversee France against Norway on Friday as they aim to win Group I. It remains unclear when Deschamps will return to the United States to resume his duties for the Round of 32. The squad will hope to honour his final tournament by continuing their pursuit of another World Cup triumph in his absence.