Di Gennaro: "The players have ousted Spalletti from the national team; he can't keep his ego in check"

"In our league, there’s a lot more talk about referees, partly because there’s been a bit of confusion over the last three months. Generally speaking, we need to sit down, have a proper discussion, draw on the expertise of competent people and implement a series of reforms. First and foremost, we need to reduce the number of foreign referees; they account for almost 70 per cent. And a very thorough analysis should be carried out, but I don’t think we’ll ever do that sort of analysis. Can I give you an incredible statistic? In Eccellenza, Italy’s fifth tier, 80 per cent of strikers are foreign. I have nothing against foreigners; on the contrary, I’ll say it again, as I’ve often said, if players like Modric and De Bruyne come here, it’s good for Italian football as a whole. Modric is doing exceptional things with Milan; I’ve been told he’s extraordinary even in training. And you’ll see that if De Bruyne stays – I hope he does – he’ll be even stronger in the future with Napoli.”