In the wake of Italy’s failure to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup, De Laurentiis has called for an overhaul of the Italian top flight. The Napoli chief argues that the sheer volume of fixtures is leaving elite talent exhausted and depriving the national team of vital preparation time.

Speaking to Radio CRC following the Azzurri's dramatic playoff final defeat at the hands of Bosnia and Herzegovina, De Laurentiis voiced his long-standing frustrations. "My sentiment has been clear for ten years. It just makes me smile," he said. "We’ve always said that too many games have been played, and this destroys our players."