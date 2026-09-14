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Moataz Elgammal

Dembele left furious: Mbappe's Ballon d'Or remarks spark betrayal fears and divide France

Ballon d'Or
O. Dembele
K. Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
France
Ligue 1
LaLiga

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly alienated several of his France team-mates following his controversial public remarks regarding the Ballon d'Or. Ousmane Dembele is said to be particularly furious, viewing the comments as a betrayal, which has led to a tense atmosphere and the formation of two separate factions within the national team dressing room ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

  • Mbappe comments spark anger

    The atmosphere within the France squad has grown increasingly toxic following the recent exchange of words between the two stars. Mbappe claimed he was "always considered the chosen one" and suggested his team-mate had a "different career" due to injuries. This prompted a swift response from Dembele after Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 win over Brest on Sunday, firing back: "I was never the chosen one, I worked hard and was rewarded with a wonderful year with Paris."

    According to L'Equipe, these specific comments were the breaking point for Dembele, who has always chosen to remain publicly silent despite being irritated by several of his captain's statements over recent years.

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    Dembele feels betrayed by captain

    Former player and pundit Jerome Rothen explained that Dembele is incredibly upset by the situation, viewing the recent statements as a direct slight. The resentment stems from Mbappe seemingly looking down on his international colleagues.

    Rothen revealed the depth of the anger on RMC Sport, stating: "Dembélé took it very badly, that’s a certainty, he is very angry with Kylian Mbappé. It is a form of betrayal for him. The words are strong but that is exactly how he takes it." L'Equipe also noted that Mbappe was caught entirely off guard by the response.


  • Two camps form in dressing room

    The frustration extends beyond Dembele, with several national team members reportedly losing patience with their captain. The unity that previously defined the squad is now fracturing into divided loyalties. Players are confused and alienated by the ongoing media campaign surrounding the individual accolade.

    Highlighting this dangerous divide, Rothen added: "I am told that there are a lot of players in the French team who do not understand, once again, all his statements, who are more in team Dembele than team Mbappe, yet it is the same team, but apparently there are two teams now."

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    Zidane faces crucial first test

    With reports indicating that the pair have not spoken since the incident, Zinedine Zidane faces a tense environment as he presents his first squad list on Friday. When Mbappe and Dembele arrive at Clairefontaine for the upcoming international break, the new manager will need to facilitate crucial peace talks to restore harmony.