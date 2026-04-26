AFP
‘Really exciting’ - Declan Rice embraces Arsenal pressure after ‘it’s not done’ message in thrilling Premier League & Champions League title races
Five finals for Premier League glory
The result was essential for Arsenal to regain momentum following a difficult period, and Rice believes the math is now simple for the Gunners if they want to secure the league trophy. The midfielder was caught on camera saying, "It's not done", to his team-mates after Arsenal's defeat to Man City, and he was delighted that the team backed up his words on Saturday.
Speaking after the narrow win over Newcastle, Rice underlined the mentality required in the dressing room. "The three points were massive today," he said.
"After the week we had against Man City, there was a lot of encouragement to take from that game, but we knew coming into this, with five games left, we have to win all. To tick that one off today was a real boost, so we’re really, really happy with the win today."
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Eze provides the magic touch
The difference-maker at the Emirates was Eberechi Eze, who settled the contest with a spectacular strike just ten minutes into the match. Rice was quick to praise his team-mate’s impact, saying: “I think [Bayer] Leverkusen was his best, but that's a great goal. That's what he's been brought here to do. I said a few weeks ago, his ball striking is unbelievable. What a player, what a guy, and he's going to be massive for us these next few weeks. We really need him.”
Focus shifts to Champions League dreams
With the domestic job done for the weekend, Arsenal must now pivot their attention to continental action. A massive Champions League semi-final first leg clash against Atletico Madrid awaits, and Rice is adamant that the squad has the experience and the temperament to handle the occasion as they seek to reach the final of Europe's elite competition.
Reflecting on the mood within the camp, Rice explained: "That's what it's been all season, and that's what we want it to be towards the end of the season, staying top, staying positive. We've played in tough games in the last three or four years at the highest level, so we know what to expect, what's to come. We’re Champions League semi-finalists, let’s embrace it, enjoy it, and bring it on."
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Staying grounded in the trophy hunt
Despite the excitement surrounding a potential double, Rice is wary of looking too far ahead. "To be honest, you don't think about it too much because you can't be thinking about the future when you've got games like today," the former West Ham captain added. "Obviously now I can focus on Atletico, but you can't get too caught up with what's to come, it just takes up too much of your energy."