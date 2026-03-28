De Ketelaere and Saelemaekers’ Belgium thrash Pulisic’s United States: 5–2, with McKennie also on the scoresheet

There are plenty of Serie A stars to keep an eye on: from Juventus’ McKennie, to Milan’s Pulisic, Napoli’s De Bruyne and Saelemaekers, also of the Rossoneri.

The first half passed largely uneventfully, with both sides focused on sizing each other up and failing to provide much entertainment for the crowd at the stadium in Atlanta. The deadlock was finally broken in the 39th minute: a superb corner from Robinson found McKennie making a brilliant run into the six-yard box to tap the ball in, confirming his excellent form of late.

The closing minutes provided further excitement with Debast’s crisp right-footed strike, a razor-sharp finish that levelled the score just before half-time and into stoppage time. The match then really came to life in the second half.