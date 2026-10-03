Dayot Upamecano leaves France camp and returns to Bayern Munich following red card against Italy

The 27-year-old centre-back was forced to leave the Les Bleus squad early after picking up a second yellow card for pulling back Moise Kean in the final five minutes. That dismissal triggers an automatic one-match suspension, ruling him out of Monday's UEFA Nations League meeting with Belgium back at the Stade de France. The French Football Federation promptly released the defender from Clairefontaine at 9:30 am on Saturday to return to Munich.



