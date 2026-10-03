AFP
Dayot Upamecano leaves France camp and returns to Bayern Munich following red card against Italy
French defender receives marching orders
The 27-year-old centre-back was forced to leave the Les Bleus squad early after picking up a second yellow card for pulling back Moise Kean in the final five minutes. That dismissal triggers an automatic one-match suspension, ruling him out of Monday's UEFA Nations League meeting with Belgium back at the Stade de France. The French Football Federation promptly released the defender from Clairefontaine at 9:30 am on Saturday to return to Munich.
- Flash Press Agency
Zidane misses out historic record
Upamecano's dismissal compounded a frustrating evening in Saint-Denis as Alessandro Bastoni's equaliser cancelled out Michael Olise's exquisite free kick to spoil Zinedine Zidane's homecoming. The 1-1 stalemate denied Zidane the chance to become the first France boss since Henri Michel in 1984 to open his tenure with three consecutive wins and clean sheets. Kylian Mbappe's absence with an ankle injury further blunted the hosts' attacking edge throughout the contest.
Bavarians welcome early defensive boost
An early return unscathed will be welcomed by Bayern boss Vincent Kompany ahead of a congested autumn schedule. Upamecano played the full 90 minutes in the opening 1-0 win in Turkiye, was rested for an identical victory in Belgium, and then returned to start against Italy. Keeping key defenders fresh remains paramount as the Bavarian giants look to maintain momentum across both domestic and European fronts.
- AFP
Augsburg trip tests title chase
Bayern return to Bundesliga action on Saturday, October 10 with a demanding trip to face Augsburg on matchday five. Kompany's men currently sit second in the table, two points behind early pace-setters Borussia Dortmund. Taking all three points on the road is vital to keep the pressure on their title rivals.
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