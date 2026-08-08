Could Pio Esposito snub Arsenal and Manchester United's transfer approach? Inter Milan striker edges closer to fresh contract at San Siro

Even as Serie A winners, Inter are bracing for interest from suitors given the lucrative terms English football can offer, and Arsenal and Manchester United's willingness to make enquiries shows the level of admiration Esposito commands outside Italy. But unless there is a dramatic change of heart, all signs point to the forward extending his stay and continuing to fight for minutes behind Martinez and Thuram rather than making the switch to the Premier League this summer. Both English clubs are expected to continue exploring the market regardless, with the striker department likely to remain an area of focus before the window shuts.