According to Sky Sports, Maza has caught the eye of City manager Pep Guardiola. Several other Premier League clubs are also monitoring the 20-year-old.
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Could Pep Guardiola be poised for another Bundesliga raid? Bayer Leverkusen could soon face a Manchester City bid for one of their Germany internationals
One potential advantage for the Skyblues in a possible bid for Maza: the talented midfielder is represented by the same agency as former Frankfurt player Omar Marmoush, whom City managed to prise away from Eintracht Frankfurt in early 2025.
In recent years Guardiola has struck big in the Bundesliga: in 2023 Josko Gvardiol joined from RB Leipzig for €90m, and a year earlier City secured Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.
With Bernardo Silva set to depart, City is now in the market for fresh midfield talent. The Portuguese playmaker has been a key figure since 2017, yet his expiring contract will not be extended.
- Getty Images Sport
Bayer Leverkusen are committed to Ibrahim Maza for the long term – are Atlético and Milan also interested?
Maza joined Leverkusen from second-tier side Hertha BSC last summer for a transfer fee of twelve million euros. At Bayer, the attacking midfielder quickly progressed, secured a first-team spot and has become an indispensable part of the Leverkusen squad. To date, Maza has scored five goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances for the Werkself.
Maza is under contract at Bayer until 2030, and while lucrative offers from England may surface, the club is determined to keep the Algerian international in the Rhineland for the long term. Sporting director Simon Rolfes made this clear when he ruled out a return for Julian Brandt—set to leave Dortmund on a free transfer this summer—during a mid-March appearance on Sport1’s ‘Doppelpass’, stating: “We have a superb player in that position in Ibo Maza, who will develop excellently over the coming years. For that reason, Julian will not be on our radar.”
In recent weeks, two additional European heavyweights, AC Milan and Atlético Madrid, have been linked with the Algerian, though Leverkusen are said to be open to discussing a sale only if a club meets their €45 million valuation.
Ibrahim Maza aims to make a big impression at the World Cup with Algeria
Maza could further boost his value at this summer’s World Cup. The Berlin-born forward came through the DFB youth set-up, representing Germany from U18 to U20 level, before switching allegiance to the Algerian Football Federation. His father is from the North African nation, while his mother is Vietnamese.
Maza made his debut for Algeria in October 2024 and, with strong performances at the Africa Cup of Nations a few months ago, has emerged as a major Algerian hope for the upcoming World Cup. Drawn in a tricky group with defending champions Argentina, Austria and Jordan, Maza and his teammates face a challenging path to the knockout stage.
- AFP
Ibrahim Maza: His statistics this season
Games 38
38
Goals
5 assists
Assists: 6
6
Yellow cards
3