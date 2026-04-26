Como's Nico Paz taken to hospital after suffering head injury in Serie A clash with Genoa

Following the 2-0 away win, Como head coach Fabregas addressed the media to clarify the alarming situation surrounding his star playmaker. The manager highlighted the necessity of prioritising player welfare over the match result. "Nico is doing better, he is in hospital and they are evaluating him there," Fabregas confirmed in his post-match press conference. Detailing the exact reason for the urgent substitution, the Spanish tactician explained: "He was struggling to see properly. In any case, it is important for us to be able to find many different solutions from the team."