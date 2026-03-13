Como, Fabregas: "If I hear my players talking about the Champions League, I get really pissed off. If we don’t make it, what are we? Losers?"

A thought also on the emotional state of the team, which takes to the pitch in fourth place in the table for the first time this season: “There’s always a first time for everything. Do I think about it? No, I swear. This has been my life. Being in this situation as a player. Is it different as a manager? No, what counts is the mindset, consistency, and the message. When you believe and stay positive, and work hard, things can happen. But let’s take it step by step. We’re only at the start; nothing changes. Whether we get promoted or not, we’ll keep building. Always improving – and that doesn’t mean winning. It’s happened a few times, but I wasn’t entirely satisfied. I saw significant progress in Palermo; I was convinced we’d make it to Serie A. That the team would get promoted. I could feel it – because of the hard work put in, the players were convinced. And now I see a team that’s growing, winning matches it couldn’t win before. That comes from experience, hammering away at it constantly. What the manager lacks is time. You need to keep an open mind, a bit more time to consolidate the idea. You’re judged on the next match. Football is very cruel to a manager, and you always have to analyse things in the right way.”