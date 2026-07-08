Chelsea youngster Jesse Derry set for surprise loan move to Champions League club after signing new contract

According to a report from BBC Sport, Derry is close to finalising a temporary move to Sporting for the upcoming season. The agreement will be a straight loan without an option to buy. This transfer follows Chelsea's decision to reward Derry with a fresh contract after his senior debut last season.

The English attacker attracted attention from several top European sides, including Bayern Munich, but Chelsea have moved quickly to secure his long-term future. The London club have decided that a spell in Portugal is the ideal next step for his career, allowing him to play consistent senior football after impressing coaching staff during his initial appearances.



