Chelsea player ratings vs Newcastle: Joao Pedro, where are you?! Striker goes missing as Magpies punish Wesley Fofana & Trevoh Chalobah errors in blow to Blues' top four hopes

Hosts Chelsea began the game strongly and put their inconsistent visitors on the back foot in the opening stages. Fofana headed onto the roof of the net from an expert Reece James corner delivery, while Cole Palmer saw a fizzing drive from the edge fly just past the top corner in what was probably the Blues’ best chance of the first half.

But with 18 minutes on the clock, Newcastle took the lead. The goal came completely against the run of play and was entirely avoidable from a Chelsea perspective. With Chalobah drawn out of position, Willock ran off the back of James and through unopposed on goal – to square for Gordon and the simplest of tap-ins. Fofana did not even attempt to chase down Gordon, presumably waiting for an offside flag which did not come.

Chelsea’s indiscipline began to rear its head once again, as Fofana took out Gordon following a poor touch out wide and was lucky to get away with just a yellow card as Chalobah was on the cover. From a Magpies corner, James rugby tackled Malick Thiaw to the ground and avoided conceding a penalty after a VAR check.

Palmer saw a curling strike saved by the outstretched Aaron Ramsdale, while at the other end a deflected Jacob Ramsey strike was beaten away by Robert Sanchez as the visitors sought a second.

Liam Rosenior made a change at the break and brought on Delap, with the striker making an instant impact as he won the ball off Jacob Murphy and saw a powerful strike saved from just outside the penalty area.

Chelsea looked to push their way back into the game and Delap was at the centre of many of their biggest moments in the second half. The 23-year-old was afforded his side’s best chance of the game after a pinpoint James cross, but saw it go begging as Delap skied the ball over the crossbar. He came agonisingly close with his next chance but a glancing header from Palmer’s cross went just wide of the post.

Sanchez kept Gordon out at the other end as Chelsea pushed late on without ever looking entirely convincing. Chalobah headed just wide from close range, while Pedro looped an effort over the crossbar. With what ended up being their last big chance in stoppage time, James struck a dipping free-kick from range and saw it bounce back off the foot of the post with Ramsdale well beaten.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...