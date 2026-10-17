Chelsea player ratings vs Everton: Pedro Neto provides the clinical edge as Xabi Alonso’s side triumph at Hill Dickinson Stadium

E. Martinez - 7/10:

The Argentine goalkeeper was a composed figure throughout, though he was rarely tested to his limit. He recorded a clean sheet and played 75 minutes before being replaced, managing his area well against Everton's 17 total crosses. His distribution helped Chelsea bypass the initial press.

L. Colwill - 7/10:

Colwill looked comfortable in the defensive line, contributing to a unit that allowed only five shots on target. His recovery pace was vital in dealing with Everton's counter-attacks, and he was efficient in possession as Chelsea looked to build from the back.

J. Acheampong - 6/10:

The youngster showed flashes of his potential but struggled at times with the physicality of the Premier League. He picked up a yellow card in the 32nd minute for a mistimed challenge.

J. Hato - 7/10:

Hato put in a disciplined shift, largely nullifying the threat from the Everton flanks. He remained tactically astute until his substitution in stoppage time, helping the team maintain their shape while under late pressure.

M. Lacroix - 8/10:

A towering presence in the heart of the defence, Lacroix was fundamental to the clean sheet. He was dominant in the air and led the team's defensive efforts, ensuring the backline remained compact even when Everton pushed for an equaliser late on.