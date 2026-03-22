Champions League race: room for four? A comparison of the fixtures for Juventus, Como, Roma and Atalanta

Juventus’s slip-up and the earlier victories of Milan and Napoli have, incredibly, reignited the debate over the race for fourth place – the final spot securing entry into next season’s Champions League and, consequently, its huge financial rewards.





As we await the results of the matches scheduled for today, Sunday 22 March, the feeling is that the top three teams in the table have at least an advantage over the four teams below them, making the Champions League race an open contest between four clubs for a single spot.





But who has the upper hand in this battle? Who has the best run-in? Let’s analyse the upcoming fixtures.