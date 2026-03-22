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Emanuele Tramacere

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Champions League race: room for four? A comparison of the fixtures for Juventus, Como, Roma and Atalanta

Juventus’s slip-up and the earlier victories of Milan and Napoli have, incredibly, reignited the debate over the race for fourth place – the final spot securing entry into next season’s Champions League and, consequently, its huge financial rewards.


As we await the results of the matches scheduled for today, Sunday 22 March, the feeling is that the top three teams in the table have at least an advantage over the four teams below them, making the Champions League race an open contest between four clubs for a single spot.


But who has the upper hand in this battle? Who has the best run-in? Let’s analyse the upcoming fixtures.

  • Does Como have the best fixture list?

    Como face a mixed bag of fixtures as the season draws to a close. The schedule alternates between winnable matches and tricky encounters against top-of-the-table sides, but today’s match against Pisa will be crucial in determining where they stand in this race.


    Como’s fixtures: 

    Pisa (H)

    Udinese (A)

    Inter (H)

    Sassuolo (A)

    Genoa (A)

    Napoli (H)

    Verona (A)

    Parma (H)

    Cremonese (A)


    The matches against Inter and Napoli, both at home, represent the main hurdles.

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  • JUVENTUS: THE FIXTURE LIST ISN'T IMPOSSIBLE

    Juventus have a relatively balanced fixture list, but with two matches that could prove decisive in the race for European qualification.


    Juventus fixtures:

    Genoa (H)

    Atalanta (A)

    Bologna (H)

    Milan (A)

    Verona (H)

    Lecce (A)

    Fiorentina (H)

    Torino (A)


    The matches against Atalanta and Milan will be decisive for Champions League qualification, but keep an eye on the fixtures against Bologna and Fiorentina too, and especially the derby on the final matchday.

  • ROME, WHAT A BUNCH OF HEAD-TO-HEAD CLASHES!

    Roma’s fixture list is perhaps one of the most challenging among the teams in the running for the Champions League. Today’s match against Lecce will already be crucial to ensure they don’t miss out


    Roma Fixtures

    Lecce (H)

    Inter (A)

    Pisa (H)

    Atalanta (H)

    Bologna (A)

    Fiorentina (H)

    Parma (A)

    Lazio (H)

    Verona (A)


    Roma face at least four tough fixtures: Inter, Atalanta, Bologna (who knocked them out of the Europa League) and the Rome derby against Lazio on the penultimate matchday, which could prove crucial in the race for fourth place.

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  • ATALANTA, A TOUGH CHASE

    Atalanta, too, face a tense end to the season, with several matches against top-of-the-table sides.


    Atalanta fixtures:

    Verona (H)

    Lecce (A)

    Juventus (H)

    Roma (A)

    Cagliari (A)

    Genoa (H)

    Milan (A)

    Bologna (H)

    Fiorentina (A)


    Juventus and Roma will decide whether Atalanta, who face a crucial match against Verona today, remain in the Champions League race or not.

  • AND WHAT ABOUT MILAN AND NAPLES?

    Whilst Inter’s lead over fourth place seems to give the Nerazzurri some reassurance, at least as far as the Scudetto race is concerned, Milan and Napoli are still looking over their shoulders in this particular chase. The lead is there, but it needs to be defended, and the next fixture is none other than Napoli v Milan, which could see one of the two teams plunged back into the thick of the battle.


    Napoli fixtures:

    Milan (H)

    Parma (A)

    Lazio (H)

    Cremonese (H)

    Como (A)

    Bologna (H)

    Pisa (A)

    Udinese (H)


    Milan fixtures:

    Napoli (A)

    Udinese (H)

    Verona (A)

    Juventus (H)

    Sassuolo (A)

    Atalanta (H)

    Genoa (A)

    Cagliari (H)