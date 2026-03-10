In a very complicated season in terms of the league, Tottenham continues its journey in the Champions League: in the round of 16, it faces Cholo Simeone's Atlético Madrid, which will play the first leg at home tonight, scheduled at the Wanda Metropolitano at 9 p.m. The Colchoneros are coming off a La Liga victory against Real Sociedad and are third in La Liga behind Barcelona and Real Madrid. Tottenham, who have had Igor Tudor on the bench for about a month, with three games and three defeats, are in a difficult situation in the Premier League, where they are fighting to avoid relegation.