Cancelo spills the beans: I came to Al-Hilal just for Jesus... and Neymar is a precious gem

Portuguese right-back João Cancelo, currently on loan at Barcelona from Al-Hilal, has made some revealing comments in which he spoke about his time with “Al-Hilal”, and the details of the negotiations he went through, as well as his experience playing alongside Brazilian star Neymar da Silva, revealing new aspects of his professional career.

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Al-Hilal had signed Cancelo in the summer of 2024, bringing him in from Manchester City, but he left on loan to Barça at the start of last January.

Press reports suggest that the player wishes to remain at Barça, amidst a strong desire from the Catalan club for him to stay, but he faces a dilemma regarding his departure from Al-Hilal, who are looking to secure a suitable financial settlement.



