AFP
'Can still help a lot!' - Lucas Paqueta delighted to see 'very important' Neymar back in Brazil training ahead of vital World Cup clash with Scotland
- AFP
Neymar returns to boost Selecao
Neymar has yet to feature at the 2026 World Cup after being left out of the matchday squads for the 1-1 draw with Morocco and the 3-0 victory over Haiti. However, his presence on the training pitch has provided a significant lift to the camp as they look to secure top spot in the group. Paqueta, speaking at a news conference on Sunday, expressed the squad's excitement at having their talisman back in the fold.
"We're all very happy to see him training and back on the pitch with us. Neymar is a very important player for the Brazilian national team," Paqueta told reporters. "He has an extraordinary history with this shirt and he can still help us a lot. We're glad he's back and we hope he'll be available as soon as possible to contribute to the team."
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Filling the Raphinha void
While Neymar’s return is a major positive, Brazil are still dealing with the loss of Barcelona winger Raphinha, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. The absence of the former Leeds United star is a significant blow to the Selecao's attacking fluidity, and his availability for the remainder of the tournament remains shrouded in uncertainty. Paqueta noted that the squad is rallying around their teammate during his rehabilitation.
"Right now he has the support of the whole group. We're by his side and we'll do everything we can to help him during his recovery," the Flamengo ace said regarding Raphinha's situation. "He's a guy who works really hard and I'm sure he'll do everything possible to come back as soon as he can. As for his importance, there's not much more to add. He's coming off some extraordinary seasons and has grown a lot with the national team as well."
Respect for Scotland threat
Despite Brazil's status as five-time world champions, Paqueta was quick to dismiss any suggestions of complacency ahead of their next game at the Miami Stadium. Scotland still have high hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time in their history, and a positive result against the South American giants would likely see them through. Paqueta remains wary of the challenge posed by Steve Clarke's side.
"All the teams at the World Cup deserve respect. You have to study them and prepare as best as possible to face them," the former West Ham midfielder explained. "We have great respect for Scotland, but we also know we need to play our game and follow what the coach asks of us. Regardless of the opponent, our goal in every match is to win."
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Eyes on the knockout rounds
Brazil currently sit at the summit of Group C with four points, but the race for qualification remains tight. Victory is the only way to keep them at the top, considering that in the other match, Morocco, who are level on points with Brazil, will face already eliminated team Haiti. With the knockout rounds fast approaching, the Selecao are focused on fine-tuning their performance following an inconsistent start to the campaign. Should Neymar be passed fit to feature, it would mark his first competitive appearance for Brazil since 2023.