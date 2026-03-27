Calhanoglu’s injury while on duty for Turkey: his condition and the latest news ahead of Inter v Roma

According to reports, it does not appear to be a serious injury; it is likely a muscle problem, as Calhanoglu was already touching his left calf a few minutes before being substituted – the same calf that had sidelined him in January following the match against Napoli. The player will remain with the national team and will undergo specific tests in the coming hours to determine whether he will be available for the play-off final against Kosovo, scheduled for Tuesday 31 March at 8.45 pm: as things stand, there should be no issues, and that substitution may well have been a precautionary measure by Turkey’s manager Vincenzo Montella.



