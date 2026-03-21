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Calafiori: "Blessin at Genoa used to call me an 'Italian bastard'; at Mourinho's Roma, I was dropped from the squad via a text message"

The Arsenal defender looks back on his time in Italy and his resurgence in Switzerland before joining Bologna on a permanent deal.

Riccardo Calafiori talks about his time in Italy.


The Arsenal defender said in an interview with SportWeek, the weekly magazine on sale on Saturday with La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Mourinho at Roma posted a video of himself studying my profile on his computer, and a few months later, after the 6-1 defeat to Bodo, he called me inadequate for the team’s level? It’s mad. I’d switched my phone off for a couple of hours and, when I turned it back on, I had 300 notifications to read. People were sending me the video with my stats that Mou had posted. I was absolutely delighted, then I probably let him down and after the Bodo game everything changed. It had to be that way; it was a blow but it helped me grow.”


  • ON LOAN AT GENOA

    "Did Federico Marchetti tell *La Gazzetta* that at Genoa, manager Blessin treated you badly and called you an 'Italian bastard'? I always tend to make excuses for other people’s behaviour, and I’m sure I did something wrong. Even years on, though, I don’t have a positive feeling about him. Genoa were relegated and we had a row: I think that, even if he’d let me play a bit more, my career wouldn’t have changed."


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  • BORN AGAIN IN SWITZERLAND

    "My self-esteem was at rock bottom. I returned to Roma and found out via a text message that I’d been dropped from the squad. I wondered if my future lay in the lower leagues, but I remained optimistic: I never dreamed of being just an ordinary footballer; I wanted to work hard to get where I am now."


    "Have I ever felt misunderstood in Serie A? Things didn’t go well at Roma and Genoa, but I came to terms with it because I was really very young. The decision to start afresh at Basel was perfect; as soon as I arrived there, I realised it was the right place for me: the lads didn’t socialise off the pitch, and there wasn’t much to do in the city. It was the ideal environment to find consistency and mature quickly."


  • REDEMPTION IN BOLOGNA

    ""Back in Italy, I feel I’ve redeemed myself with Bologna. Do I want to go back in time? Good things have a beginning and an end. I’m hooked on the feelings I experienced that year and I’d love to feel them again. Realistically, though, I understand that it’s better to cherish that memory just as it is: perfect. I owe Thiago Motta a great deal: he, Spalletti and Arteta changed me."


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