BVB, News and Rumours: UEFA announces Nico Schlotterbeck’s suspension following a bizarre red card

Sebastian Kehl’s departure from Borussia Dortmund continues to be a talking point – and has provoked a palpable emotional reaction from Roman Weidenfeller.
Weidenfeller, who played alongside Kehl for BVB for many years and is friends with him, left no doubt as to Kehl’s importance to the club. “You can only thank Sebastian for the passion he has always shown,” emphasised the 2014 World Cup winner on the sidelines of a match featuring BVB’s legends team, highlighting that Kehl had played a central role for decades – both as a player and captain, and later as sporting director.
However, the former goalkeeper was particularly moved on a personal level. “He will, of course, always remain my friend,” Weidenfeller made clear, thereby emphasising how close the bond between the two remains to this day. He said he could understand the club’s decision, after all, change is part of the business. “If there is ever a reorganisation, then everyone is affected by it,” he said – without wishing to judge the decision itself.
At the same time, Weidenfeller looked to the future – and expressed the hope that Kehl would soon return to BVB – as a player for BVB’s legendary team. “I can well imagine him being part of it again at some point. He is warmly invited to stand on the pitch with me,” he explained, looking ahead to future legends’ matches.
In fact, Weidenfeller had already tried to persuade his former teammate to take part in the anniversary match at the Rote Erde stadium. “I would have liked to have persuaded him to be here,” he revealed. But the split was still too fresh for that; a little distance is doing him good at the moment. For Weidenfeller, however, the hope remains that they will one day play together again in black and yellow.