Bundesliga in talks over €1bn deal with US investment firm as German top-flight explores ways to bridge Premier League financial gap

The German Bundesliga is currently in high-level talks regarding a potential €1bn financing deal from US investment firm Apollo Sports Capital.

As per The Athletic, This significant development comes after a secret meeting held in New York throughout June, where top league representatives met with the American firm to discuss a massive loan structured over a 20-year period.

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, this new proposal is not the result of a formal tender process but rather a direct approach that seeks to leverage future domestic broadcasting earnings as a primary guarantee. For the deal to move forward from these preliminary stages, it must clear a significant democratic hurdle.