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Bundesliga star responds to Arsenal & Man City interest after 'staggering' transfer valuation
Premier League duo eye Brown
Eintracht are said to be demanding a premium fee for Brown that matches the record once paid by Chelsea for Marc Cucurella. The Germany international has enjoyed another fine season at the Waldstadion, and it has been reported that Arsenal and City could try to lure him to the English top flight this summer.
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Awareness of elite interest
However, the defender is refusing to let the mounting noise regarding a move to London or Manchester disrupt his immediate responsibilities in Germany. While he acknowledged that the headlines reached him, he maintained a professional stance on his current duties at the Deutsche Bank Park.
Speaking to SportBILDabout the links to the Premier League’s top two clubs, Brown said: “Yes, you do pick up on things like that, but it doesn’t influence me. I’m concentrating on the goals that are within my control. Nothing else interests me right now.”
'My focus is entirely on Eintracht'
A potential €65m deal represents a massive financial commitment, placing the youngster amongst the most expensive defenders in football history. Despite the immense pressure that such a figure brought, the left-back insisted his priorities remained on the pitch rather than discussing transfer records.
Addressing the reported price tag and his plans for the post-season, Brown added: “It’s a truly staggering sum. But frankly speaking, I’m not giving numbers like that, or the possibility of a transfer this summer, a second thought.
"My focus is entirely on Eintracht and our goal of qualifying for Europe. And after that, I would really love to be part of the World Cup squad. Then, I’ll see what happens in the summer. It’s hard to make plans in football, which is why I don’t dwell on it.”
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World Cup hopes beckon
Brown has been a bright spark throughout Frankfurt's inconsistent campaign, with the club sat seventh in the Bundesliga after collecting just 42 points from 29 matches. His individual form and composure is said to be keeping him on the radar of Real Madrid alongside City and Arsenal. A strong finish to the domestic season and a potential call-up for the upcoming World Cup are expected to dictate his final destination in the summer.