Bove scores his first goal for Watford a month after returning to action

471 days on from that Fiorentina v Inter match, which will be remembered for Edoardo’s collapse and the moments of fear that followed, Bove has rediscovered the thrill of scoring a goal. The joy, the enthusiasm. The embrace of the fans, whom the player sought out by running towards the stand immediately after the goal. The move began with a great run by Mamadou Doumbia down the right flank; the player struck the ball with his right foot from near the byline, the ball hit the crossbar and went out of the penalty area; Marc Ola tried his luck with a powerful left-footed shot but hit the crossbar again, so the ball fell to Bove, who, just a few yards from goal, scored his first goal for Watford.