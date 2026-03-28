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Emanuele Tramacere

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Bosnia, Alajbegovic takes on Italy: "We'll win. The atmosphere will be electric both inside and outside the stadium; it's going to be a brutal match"

Italy
Bosnia and Herzegovina
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy
K. Alajbegovic

His penalty was the decisive moment in the Wales v Bosnia shootout, sending the Dragons through to the final of the 2026 World Cup play-offs. Kerim Alajbegovic, an 18-year-old owned by Bayer Leverkusen who has just confirmed his return from Salzburg at the end of the season, is the new face of a national team now dreaming of upsetting Italy, who, meanwhile, beat Northern Ireland 2-0 at home.


In Zenica, the Bilino Polje stadium will be a veritable cauldron, and speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the attacking winger, born in 2007, confirmed that his team is confident of progressing to the next round.


  • THE RELATIONSHIP WITH DZEKO AND THE LAST PENALTY

    "I'm very young – I'm only 18 – but Edin is a true legend to us. We're all proud of what he does here; he's an incredible person too. The penalty? I stepped up to the spot without a care in the world; I just wanted to score, I was convinced I would, and that's exactly what happened."

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  • "ITALY? WE'LL WIN – IT'LL BE A BRUTAL MATCH"

    "Italy? We know they’re a good team, but we’ll win. We have to win. We’re playing at home, the stadium will be electric, it’ll be a ‘brutal’ match."

  • CHAOS INSIDE AND OUTSIDE THE STADIUM

    "Is the stadium small? Yes, but it’s very, very noisy. I think it’s one of the noisiest in Europe when it comes to national teams. And it won’t just be noisy inside the stadium; outside, in the streets too, there’ll be, shall we say, a lot of support for us."

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World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
Italy crest
Italy
ITA