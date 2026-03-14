Borussia Dortmund chief confirms Nico Schlotterbeck contract talks still ongoing amid Real Madrid and Liverpool interest

Speaking to Ruhr Nachrichten, Ricken emphasised that the relationship between the club and the player remains strong, despite the lack of an immediate signature. “With Nico, we are still in a good, confidential exchange. That shows mutual appreciation because we are totally clear there. We also have a common set of expectations and we act accordingly,” the 49-year-old executive explained.

While the tone of the discussions is positive, the club are aware that they cannot let the situation drift indefinitely. Schlotterbeck’s current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2027, but BVB officials are pushing for a decision sooner rather than later to allow for squad planning. They hope to avoid entering the final year of his contract, which would significantly weaken their bargaining position should a European heavyweight formalise their interest during the next transfer window.