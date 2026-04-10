According to F1-Insider, it is increasingly clear that the Dutchman has no future at the British-Austrian team.
Translated by
Bombshell alert: Max Verstappen’s future at Red Bull is in doubt after a team shake-up. The Formula 1 star is said to have “no future” at the outfit
Red Bull confirmed yesterday that Verstappen’s long-serving race engineer, Lambiase, will depart the team and join rivals McLaren once his contract expires in 2028. The 45-year-old Italian-British technical expert will become McLaren’s Chief Racing Officer.
With Verstappen having already lost aerodynamics chief Adrian Newey (who moved to Aston Martin) and motorsport adviser Dr Helmut Marko (who retired from Formula 1), Verstappen is now losing another long-standing confidant and on-track partner in Lambiase. The pair have worked together since 2016, winning four world championships, so an imminent departure is no longer unthinkable.
Yet the Dutchman could activate clauses in his deal—which runs until 2028—to depart sooner. If he is outside the top three in the World Championship by the summer break, an exit option lets him leave at year-end, the report adds.
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Is Max Verstappen set to join Mercedes, or could he walk away from Formula 1 altogether?
This scenario is not far-fetched: Red Bull has shown little pace in the opening three rounds, currently ranking as the fourth-fastest team behind Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren. Verstappen’s best finish so far is sixth in the Australian Grand Prix, leaving him ninth in the drivers’ standings.
Rumours have persisted for months that the 28-year-old wants out of Red Bull, either to switch teams or even walk away from Formula 1. Mercedes is frequently mentioned as his potential destination, with speculation suggesting that George Russell’s seat is not 100% secure.
Max Verstappen: His career statistics
World Championship title
Race starts
Wins
Pole positions
Podium finishes
Fastest laps
World Championship points
4
236
71
48
127
37
3456.5