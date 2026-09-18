‘Who does he go to?’ - The big question surrounding Fulham wonderkid Josh King as Bobby Zamora talks up teenager amid Arsenal, Liverpool & Borussia Dortmund links

Asked if there is an air of inevitability when it comes to a big-money transfer in future windows, ex-Fulham star Zamora - who was speaking in association with BetWright Premier League betting - told GOAL: “I think so.

“Another one that I watched in the Chelsea game at Fulham and he's just a great talent. He's a fantastic talent. Again, 19 years of age and doesn't fear receiving the ball, wants the ball, wants to be in these positions, wants to create chances, wants to score goals.

“Obviously England taking him and putting him in the squad does his confidence the world of good as well and I think he'll only thrive and another fantastic talent to keep an eye on for sure.

“It's who does he go to? Lately I've seen a lot of stars leaving the Premier League, which I don't like. I want the best players and certainly the English boys to be playing in England. The issue is that the English boys are normally priced out or demand a little bit more money, which is a little bit upsetting because I'd love to see all the English boys playing in the Premier League.”