Beth Mead to join Vivianne Miedema at Man City? WSL leaders pursuing free transfers for England star and Arsenal team-mate Katie McCabe

McCabe and Mead are among several first-team stars at Arsenal whose contracts will expire at the end of this season. While McCabe has been a vital piece for the Gunners again this season, playing various roles to help mitigate injuries and put the club on the brink of a second successive Champions League final, an exit has seemed likely since a report from the Guardian in early February suggested as much.

Mead's future, however, has been less clear-cut. The England winger was pursued by newly-promoted Women's Super League side London City Lionesses last summer, but chose to stay with Arsenal instead. Now, the Athletic is reporting that Man City are chasing the signatures of both her and McCabe, with any deal for Mead set to see her reunite with partner Miedema, who left Arsenal two years ago. The report notes that nothing is finalised but that there is a 'growing anticipation' City will get the moves over the line.